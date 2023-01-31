Jake Paul reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “What he did speaks for itself and I’ve always said I don’t think he’s a good person”

Jake Paul is reacting to Dana White slapping his wife on New Years Eve.

It’s the story that keeping on going…..

Footage of UFC President, Dana White and his wife getting into a physical altercation on New Year’s Eve was obtained and published by ‘TMZ’. The two were at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when an argument ensued, followed by slapping by both parties.

White made a statement acknowledging that there’s no excuse for his actions and insisted he had never been physical with his wife before. Both White and his wife asked for privacy for their family as they navigate through the incident.

Jake Paul, YouTuber turned boxer, has shared his thoughts on what transpired on New Year’s Eve between Dana White and his wife for the first time.

It was during an interview with ‘SunSport’ that the 26-year-old Paul addressed the altercation (h/t MMANews):

“I know he had his whole situation but I don’t really need to kick people when they’re down. What he did speaks for itself and I’ve always said I don’t think he’s a good person: look how he treats these fighters.”

By linking the altercation with his wife to his treatment of fighters in the UFC, Paul has said a mouthful.

‘The Problem Child’ has been very vocal about his pursuit of better pay and athlete health care for fighters competing in the Octagon.

Paul has taken to social media in the past slamming the UFC President over treatment of his fighters. A sampling of those posts can be seen below:

“The bottom line, Dana, is that you won’t add health care for your fighters because you don’t give a f**k about them and you’re too much of a greedy b***h to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives.”

“Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing.”

“Dana — since you like me now, how about a 1-fight deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose, I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than ($50,000) a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

“No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC.”

Ultimately Paul believes Dana White is not ‘a good person’.

The 6-0 Jake Paul is preparing for his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury on February 26th in Saudi Arabia.

Paul took to social media with the announcement:

“The moment of truth has finally arrived. On February 26, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer, really is.”

What do you think of Jake Paul’s most recent comments concerning Dana White? Will you be watching Paul vs Fury?

