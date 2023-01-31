Just Scrap Radio Ep. 108 with Johnny Eblen, Devin Clark, Kyle Nelson, Max Rohskopf, and Adam Fugitt

The 108th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of Bellator 289 and UFC Vegas 68.

We’re first joined by Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (2:05). Next, we’re joined by UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark (13:29). UFC featherweight Kyle Nelson (29:21) then joins the show. Bellator featherweight Max Rohskopf (44:48) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Adam Fugitt (58:05).

Johnny Eblen joins the show to preview his Bellator 289 co-main event title defense against Anatoly Tokov. Johnny talks about fighting on CBS and being a part of this big card after the Nemkov-Romero fight fell off. Eblen then discusses this matchup against Tokov and whether or not he thought a Gegard Mousasi rematch would be next. He then talks about who would be next for the belt, what a win does for him, and his plans of being a double champ in the future.

Devin Clark then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 68 co-main event against Da Un Jung. Devin talks about the card originally being in South Korea and him learning about the time he is fighting at. ‘Brown Bear’ talks about what a win does for him and his dad not being in his corner for this fight.

Kyle Nelson stops by to preview his UFC Vegs 68 against Doo Ho Choi and Nelson dropping back down to featherweight. Kyle talks about why he is dropping back down to featherweight and the excitement of facing Choi. He then talks about what a win does for him.

Max Rohskopf joins the show to preview his Bellator 289 fight against Chris Gonzalez. Mike details why his debut fight against Mike Hamel fell off and the frustration of that. He then talks about getting a veteran in his debut, Bellator’s lightweight grand prix, and what a win does for him.

Adam Fugitt closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 68 fight against Yusaku Kinoshita. Adam talks about his short-notice UFC debut loss and what he takes away from that. He then talks about what a win does for him and his goals for 2023.

