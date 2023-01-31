Tommy Fury shares theory on why Jake Paul signed an MMA contract with PFL

Tommy Fury has given his thoughts on why bitter rival Jake Paul signed a mixed martial arts deal with PFL.

On February 26, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will attempt to finally bring their rivalry to a close. After over a year of mocking one another, it seems as if they’ll finally collide in Saudi Arabia.

While Fury may be the ‘real boxer’ out of the two in the eyes of many, a lot of fans and pundits are picking ‘The Problem Child’ to win the contest.

Either way, regardless of what happens, it seems likely that Paul’s focus will shift after the fight.

That’s due to the fact that he has signed a deal to compete in an MMA fight for PFL.

When asked about this, Tommy Fury had a few thoughts on the decision.

“It just shows who is the professional here, isn’t it? He’s doing all these signings, deals, MMA, and all sorts of of stuff and I’m in the gym grinding,” Fury said. “You know, I’m not focusing on anything else other than beating Jake Paul. He’s focused on flying halfway around the world, doing whatever. I’m in the gym every day preparing to KO this man and that’s the difference.

Fury calls out Paul’s MMA move

“And I do believe he signed his MMA contract and he has teamed up (with) the MMA stuff because he knows what’s gonna happen to him on the 26th,” Fury added.

Quotes via MMA News

Given that this showdown has fallen through on two previous occasions, there are still plenty of questions regarding whether or not it’ll actually happen.

Do you agree with Tommy Fury's theory? Who do you believe should be the favourite between Fury and Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match?