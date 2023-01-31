Daniel Cormier questions the timing of recent Pereira vs Adesanya booking for UFC 287: “It just didn’t feel like this was in the works before”

Daniel Cormier is questioning the timing of the recent Pereira vs Adesanya booking for UFC 287.

UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th at a time and location yet to be announced. Headlining the event will be a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA).

The pair previously met at UFC 281 in November of last year where it was Pereira who captured the title by a fifth round knockout.

Daniel Cormier, speaking on his YouTube channel had this to say about the upcoming rematch:

“Two factors: Why is it happening now? And for what reason is it happening? One: Obviously we all knew that it would be at Israel Adesanya’s decision or discretion whether or not he would get a championship fight. From the moment he lost, I was saying and screaming from the rooftops, ‘If anyone deserves an immediate rematch, it’s Israel Adesanya.’”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Because of what he had done in the middleweight division, and honestly what he had done to start his UFC and mixed martial arts career. He deserves a rematch and honestly, for Alex Pereira, it would seem to be the best matchup for him in terms of a first title defense.”

Concluding the UFC commentator said:

“Maybe he’s worried that if Pereira fights someone else, he loses. Izzy still holds a ton of cards but I just questioned whether or not the decisions being made are based – or the timing of the decision is based on this newfound push that Alex has been experiencing because of Jamahal being the champion and beating his mentor and training partner in Glover Teixeira. It just didn’t feel like this was in the works before.”

It’s true that ‘Poatan’ actually now has three wins over ‘The Last Stylebender‘, two of which came in kickboxing.

Are you looking forward to UFC 287? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that the timing is questionable? Are you betting on Adesanya to re-capture the crown?

