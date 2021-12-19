Pros react after Deron Williams defeats Frank Gore in Boxing

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ event featured a highly anticipated heavyweight contest between Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore.

Williams, a former NBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist squared off against Gore, a longtime NFL running back, in a four-round exhibition match. The contest was initially slated to be a pro bout, but was later changed to an exhibition.

Both men, Deron Williams and Frank Gore, were admittedly nervous ahead of their respective boxing debuts. The former five-time Pro Bowler had the following to say about his scrap with Williams during a pre-fight interview with TMZ Sports.

“I wanna look good, man,” Gore said. “I wanna show everybody whatever you put your head to, you can do it. I’m going for the W. I’m gonna do whatever it takes to win. If the knockout come, it will come. I wanna show everybody that I got skills.”

Tonight’s ‘Williams vs. Gore’ heavyweight contest proved to be a highly entertaining four round affair. Deron Williams was able to get off numerous big shots throughout the contest, but Frank Gore also rocked the former NBA player with a right hand of his own late in round two. After a lack luster final round, the contest went to the judges scorecards for decision. In the end, Williams was ultimately awarded a split decision win over the former five-time NFL Pro Bowler.

Official Result: Deron Williams def. Frank Gore by split decision

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Williams vs. Gore’ below:

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore is starting to get out hand quickly — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 19, 2021

Referee in Williams Gore deserves OT pay for this one. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 19, 2021

Post-fight reaction to Deron Williams defeating Frank Gore tonight in Tampa, Florida:

Respect to Deron Williams and Frank Gore. For real. That was a hard fought exhibition, whew. They went for it. 👏 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 19, 2021

The essence of Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore captured in a single photo. pic.twitter.com/XBAKXeljZB — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) December 19, 2021

Props to both @DeronWilliams and @frankgore. Y’all looked great — Mick Maynard (@Mickmaynard2) December 19, 2021

Lol I respect Deron Williams honesty 😂😂😂😂 good fight! Frank Gore did good too! Both guys are so cool!!! Great experience for both! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

Who would you like to see Deron Williams fight next following his split decision victory over Frank Gore at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ event in Tampa, Florida? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!