Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London

Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England.

According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.

Paige VanZant started out her BKFC career going 0-2 as she lost to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich and it was then revealed this fight would mark the final bout on her contract.

“It is heartbreaking for her to lose her first two fights but she is putting her heart back into this thing,” Feldman said to BJPENN.com late last year. “We will work out a deal in the next week or so and you will see Paige VanZant back in the BKFC ring… There are a lot of options for Paige VanZant so we will see who she fights next but she will fight out her deal.”

VanZant has not fought since July of last year when she lost to Ostovich by decision. Before signing with BKFC, ’12 Gauge’ fought in the UFC and went 8-5 in MMA including going 5-4 inside the Octagon with wins over Ostovich, Bec Rawlings, Alex Chambers, Felice Herrig, and Kallin Curran.

Charisa Sigala, meanwhile, is 1-2-1 in BKFC and fought Angela Danzig to a draw last time out.

With Paige Vanzant vs. Charisa Sigala off BKFC 27, the card in London is as follows:

Michael Page vs. Mike Perry

Connor Tierney vs. Joe Elmore

Sam Shewmaker vs. Mick Terrill

John Hick vs. Ellis Shepherd

Tyler Goodjohn vs. James Lilly

Chris Fishgold vs. Jake Bostwick

Jamie Cox vs. Kearon Thomas

Dawid Zoltaszek vs. Adam Harris

Rob Cunningham vs. Brett May

Danny Christie vs. Terry Brazier

Franco Tenaglia vs. Chas Symonds

Conan Barbaru vs. Dan Vinni

Tony Giles vs. David Round