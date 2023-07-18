Jai Herbert expecting an “entertaining fight” and to “put on a show” against Fares Ziam at UFC London

Jai Herbert will be fighting in London for the fourth straight time.

Herbert will be taking on Fares Ziam at UFC London on Saturday and is coming off a draw against L’udovit Klein back in March. Prior to that, he beat Kyle Nelson in July and lost to Ilia Topuria by KO the previous March. Although this is Herbert’s fourth straight fight in London, he says he still is excited to fight at home and put on a show for his people.

“I am always excited to fight in London and in the UK. I’m just excited to go again and am more than prepared for July 22. Can’t wait to put on a show,” Jai Herbert said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

When Jai Herbert does make the walk to the Octagon again at UFC London, he will be facing Fares Ziam who he is familiar with.

Herbert believes he and Ziam are very similar fighters given that they are tall kickboxers who like to use their range as a weapon, which is why the Brit thinks this fight will be very entertaining.

“When I got the name, I knew I had seen him fight before. Tall kickboxing style similar to me, it will be an entertaining fight. He’s a pretty solid fighter in all areas but is more of a striker,” Herbert said. “He’s worked on his grappling and seems to be solid all-around, but I just feel I am the better fighter and I will prove that on July 22.”

Ultimately, with Jai Herbert and Fares Ziam both being rangy kickboxers, the Brit think the fight will come down to who can manage the distance better. If Herbert can do that – which he is confident he can – he believes he will dominate Ziam to get a win and wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a stoppage.

“I feel like it’s going to be a battle of distances as we are both rangy, long guys and a battle of clinch work,” Jai Hebert said. “It’s going to be a battle of distances with jabs and kicks, it’s going to be about who can dominate and control the distance and I believe I will do that.”

Should Herbert get the win over Ziam at UFC London, the hope for the Brit is to fight again on the same card as Leon Edward’s title defense. He also thinks a win over the Frenchman could get him an opponent that is in or just outside the top-15 at lightweight.

“I feel like it puts me just outside the top-15. I’m not looking past him at all, but a couple of wins and I’m knocking on the door of the top-15. I’m just focusing on the moment and enjoying myself and showing my skills,” Herbert concluded.