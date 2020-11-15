Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming UFC Vegas 16 middleweight main event between Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland.

Hermansson was originally tabbed to fight Darren Till but the fight was scratched after Till got injured. Fortunately, Holland was able to step up and take the fight on short notice. It’s incredibly the fifth fight for Holland since May 2020, when the UFC re-started after a two-month hiatus due to COVID-19. As for Hermansson, he will look to build on a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in his last outing on Fight Island in July.

Ahead of the fight, which takes place on December 5 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, the oddsmakers opened up the betting odds for the contest. Here are the opening odds for Hermansson vs. Holland courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson (-145) vs. Kevin Holland (+125) https://t.co/LDOeLbflK4 — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) November 15, 2020

UFC Vegas 16 Odds

Jack Hermansson -145

Kevin Holland +125

Hermansson opened as a -145 betting favorite. That means a bet of $145 would win you $100. Holland opened as a +125 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $125.

Hermansson is ranked fourth in the UFC middleweight division right now so it’s no surprise to see him favored at the opener over Holland, who is an unraked fighter. However, the oddsmakers gave Holland plenty of respect at the opener. Despite not being in the top-15, he opened as only a short underdog here to Hermansson, a legitimate top-five middleweight. That respect is deserved as Holland has won his last five fights in impressive fashion, but ultimately Hermansson had to be the favorite here.

That’s not to say that Hermansson is going to have an easy night at the office. Far from it. On paper, this looks like a very competitive fight between an established contender and an upcoming fighter looking for a breakthrough. It should be a great matchup.

