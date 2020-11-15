Tony Ferguson accuses Conor McGregor of not having the balls to fight a top contender

UFC lightweight star Tony Ferguson accused rival Conor McGregor of not having the balls to fight a top contender in the 155lbs division.

McGregor is set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, but there are some issues right now in making that fight official. According to UFC president Dana White, Poirier has signed the deal on the dotted line. But the UFC is still waiting on McGregor to sign his bout agreement, although White said that he’s confident he will do so. Still, the fact that this fight hasn’t been signed on the dotted line is making some people wonder what’s up.

In a cryptic message on his Twitter, Ferguson took a shot at McGregor for not having the balls to fight a top contender. Take a look at what “El Cucuy” wrote on his social media, while also congratulating McGregor and suggesting a future fight between the two.

No Balls To Fight A Top Contender. @TheNotoriousMMA you’re washed up laddy. It’s Improper TUF 13 Bish’ 🌱 Champ Shit Only™️ You Will Always Be A Replica, Coward. Congrats On The Success # TheItalianJob ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 See you soon Leprechaun. -Champ 🕴 pic.twitter.com/n7KtctUNCv — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 15, 2020

Ferguson and McGregor have never locked horns in the Octagon despite being two of the biggest stars in the UFC lightweight division. Ferguson has run into injury issues at several points during his career that led to a megafight with Khabib Nurmagomedov being stalled several times, and which stalled his progression in the title picture.

As for McGregor, the former champion has fought sparingly in the last few years, though he is hopeful that next year is going to be a huge success for him. And who knows, maybe at some point he and Ferguson will fight. But for now, it’s supposedly Poirier. The UFC hasn’t got the deal done yet, but hopefully sometime in the next week it’s official.

