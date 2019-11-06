Yoel Romero claims Israel Adesanya backed out of fight

Former title challenger Yoel Romero is claiming that current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has backed out of a fight against him.

Romero and Adesanya have been rumored to fight for the last week since news broke that No. 1 contender Paulo Costa had to have surgery on his biceps and will be out until the middle of next year. UFC president Dana White suggested that Romero could instead get the title shot against Adesanya, and fans seem to be intrigued by the fight.

According to Romero, though, Adesanya doesn’t want the fight now. “The Soldier of God” took to his Instagram to send a message to “The Last Stylebender” and ask him why he dropped out of the proposed fight. Take a look at the video and message below.

“@stylebender you calling me out and now you putting excuses to back out? What happen , you heard I send people to the hospital after my fights? Don’t back out now…#seeyousoonboi #soldierofgod”

Despite losing his last two fights to Costa and former champ Robert Whittaker, Romero remains the No. 3 ranked contender in the division. Since Costa is out and Adesanya just beat Whittaker, he’s the next ranked fighter in line to fight for the belt. Despite the two-fight losing skid, Romero still presents a very dangerous and intriguing style matchup for Adesanya.

As for the champion, he recently came out and stated that his plan is to defend his middleweight belt against the division’s top contenders and clean out his weight class before moving up to light heavyweight and challenging the division’s champ Jon Jones in 2021. It remains to be seen if the UFC will be able to book Adesanya against Romero, but typically the UFC gets its way.

Do you think the UFC will eventually get the Yoel Romero vs. Israel Adesanya fight booked?