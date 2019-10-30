Yoel Romero tells Israel Adesanya ‘Give me the f*cking date’

Top contender Yoel Romero took things to another level with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, telling the champ “give me the f*cking date.”

News broke on Tuesday that No. 1 contender Paulo Costa injured his biceps and recently had surgery, keeping him out until mid-2020. Romero immediately stepped up to the plate, and Adesanya posted an exchange on his social media between him and his coach Eugene Bareman talking about a potential fight between the two.

It definitely seems like Romero vs. Adesanya is a possibility, and “Soldier of God” posted a heated video message on Instagram directed towards “The Last Stylebender.”

Check out below what Romero said to Adesanya.

“Hey, Israel. Why you say, ‘I see you boy?’ Why you say, ‘I see you soon boy?’ No, no, no. You don’t need to say something like this. Give me the f*cking date. Give me the f*cking date. Tell Dana White the f*cking date. Alright? That’s it.”

Though Romero is coming off of a loss to Costa, he remains one of the top-ranked contenders in the UFC middleweight division and a tough out for anyone at 185lbs. Although Romero has actually lost three of his last four fights overall, keep in mind two of those losses were tight decisions to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, and the third was a close fight against Costa. All three of those matchups won “Fight of the Night.” His one win during that period was a brutal KO over former champ Luke Rockhold.

Adesanya, meanwhile, is coming off of a huge KO win over Whittaker that won him the undisputed UFC middleweight championship. He was expected to fight Costa in a battle between undefeated studs, but with Costa out for the foreseeable future, Romero appears to be the next man in line. Nothing is official yet, but both fighters seem to want it and the fans seem to be into it, so perhaps the UFC will soon make Adesanya vs. Romero official.

