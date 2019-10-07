Opening odds released for Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

The opening odds have been released for a potential middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

Adesanya called for a fight with Costa after he beat Robert Whittaker on Saturday to win the middleweight title.

The Brazilian, Costa, even told BJPENN.com that he would fight the winner of Whittaker-Adesanya and that appears to be the case.

Although the UFC has yet to officially book the fight, sportsbook, BetOnline released opening odds for the fight that sees the champion as the favorite.

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa Odds

Fighter Odds at BetOnline Israel Adesanya -190 Paulo Costa +165

*Odds Taken on Oct. 10.

Israel Adesanya (18-0) is coming off of a second-round TKO win over Robert Whittaker to win the middleweight title. “The Last Stylebender” won the interim belt at UFC 236, which was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Kelvin Gastelum. In the UFC he also holds wins over Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, Marvin Vettori, and Rob Wilkinson. He also holds a win over Melvin Guillard on the regional scenes in Australia.

Paulo Costa (13-0), meanwhile, had a very impressive performance last time out with a decision win over Yoel Romero. Many believe Romero is the toughest fight in the middleweight division, which the Brazilian now stakes claim to. He is 5-0 inside the Octagon with four wins coming by TKO, including wins over Uriah Hall and Johnny Hendricks.

When this fight will happen is to be seen. But, both fighters have called for it, and both have traded shots at one another in the past. It seems likely this fight is next and should take place in early to mid-2020. But, right now, if they were to fight, it would be the champion in Israel Adesanya being favored to win and defend his title.

What do you make of the opening odds and who do you think would win the fight between Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/6/2019.