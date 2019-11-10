Israel Adesanya tells Jon Jones to ‘shut the f*ck up,’ wait until he defends middleweight belt for superfight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will face him eventually in a superfight down the road. Until then, Adesanya wants Jones to stop talking about him.

Adesanya and Jones have been going after each other on social media ever since Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 to win the UFC middleweight title. Fans and even UFC president Dana White are salivating over the prospect of an Adesanya vs. Jones fight, but “The Last Stylebender” says that for now, he wants to stick at 185lbs and defend his belt down there.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Adesanya and asked him what his thoughts were on a possible matchup against Jones. Here’s what he said.

“He will face me eventually, but I’m going to respect the game. I’m going to do what got me to the dance which is honor the game and defend my belt. I mean, he didn’t jump up to heavyweight right after he won the belt. F*ck, you know? I want to do the work. If he wants to come down, come see me boy, if not shut the f*ck up and wait ’til I come see you,” Adesanya said.

The champ was asked if there’s any way the fight could happen before 2021, which is when Adesanya predicts it happens. Adesanya said for everyone to be patient and wait.

“I don’t care (about waiting), we’ll still fight at the end of the day. I’m not going to move too fast, cuz I’ve always had a plan and I never deviate from the plan. I’m going to stick to my guns,” Adesanya said.

For now, Adesnaya will stick at 185lbs, with a possible matchup against top contender Yoel Romero on deck.

Do you think we will see Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones one day?