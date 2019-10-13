Dana White confirms Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, likes future fight with Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will fight Paulo Costa next, and he likes a future Jon Jones matchup.

Speaking to TMZ, White confirmed the UFC is working on booking Adesanya vs. Costa, but he admits that he is very intrigued by an Adesanya vs. Jones superfight.

Here’s what the UFC bossman said.

“Listen, the Jones fight is a fun fight, but the next fight is Paulo Costa. That’s the fight to make next,” White said. “But if a Jon Jones fight is possible down the line, I like it. I’m not going to lie.”

Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com recently reported the UFC was hoping to book Adesanya vs. Costa following Adesanya’s star-making KO win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. The promotion has yet to get that fight signed on the dotted line, but all signs are pointing towards that getting done soon. Obviously with White now going on the record to saying he wants this fight to happen it should be signed fairly soon.

But the Jones fight is very intriguing. Both Adesanya and Jones have been going back-and-forth at each other on social media for quite some time now, and it’s been heating up the last several days. Adesanya and his coaching staff have criticized Jones for not moving up to heavyweight to fight Stipe Miocic, while Jones has chirped Adesanya for being a “nerd.” It seems like Jones and Adesanya will continue building up heat until they eventually meet inside the Octagon.

For now, though, Adesanya will fight Costa early next year in a matchup between two undefeated middleweight contenders. It should be an incredible fight when it happens, and hopefully the UFC can get it officially signed soon.

Do you think if Israel Adesanya beats Paulo Costa next that he should fight Jon Jones after that?