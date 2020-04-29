Israel Adesanya teases future Stipe Miocic fight

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has recently been vocal about his desire for a light heavyweight fight with Jon Jones, but from the sounds of it, his ambition could carry him to an even heavier weight class.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Adesanya discussed a potential fight with Jon Jones, and once again divulged that his head coach, Eugene Bareman, doesn’t like the matchup.

Bareman is not a fan of Jones’ character and would prefer that, if Adesanya is going to participate in a super fight, he do it with somebody like UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic.

“It was something that wasn’t there till he uttered my name and I was like, ‘Hmm – I see what this is about,’” Adesanya said. “I see where destiny is placing certain characters in my movie. So yeah, that fight is really important. I don’t need it, to be honest. My coach doesn’t think I need it. My coach would rather I just avoid that fight, not because we don’t want to fight Jones, but he feels – he said it before he got arrested last time – he said I’d rather give it to a guy like Stipe (Miocic).”

Adesanya continued, explaining that the prospect of a fight with a monster like Miocic doesn’t scare him, but he does plan to settle his beef with Jones in the cage too — whether it’s for the light heavyweight title or not.

“We’re not scared of anybody. Like, he’s going after Stipe. So it’s not that we don’t want the fight, it’s just that my coach feels like he’s a piece of (expletive),” Adesanya said. “And my coach is really old school. He doesn’t want to give this opportunity to fight me – the A-side – to a guy like Jones, a s**t c**t like Jones.

“It’s not really important for my legacy, but I want this fight and I’m going to get this fight – regardless of if he’s champion or not, by the way. Even if he loses that belt, I’m still coming for that ass.”

Would you rather see Israel Adesanya fight Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/29/2020.