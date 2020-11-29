Israel Adesanya takes a jab at the UFC’s Reebok deal during ‘Tyson vs. Jones Jr.’ broadcast

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took a jab at the promotions deal with Reebok during tonight’s ‘Tyson vs. Jones Jr.’ broadcast.

‘Stylenbener’, who is serving as a commentator for tonight’s highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout, suggested that the UFC’s deal with Reebok lacked the originality boxers are able to utilize.

Israel Adesanya just joked on-air about the UFC's deal with Reebok and how it lacks the originality boxers are able to show tonight. #TysonJones — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) November 29, 2020

Adesanya (20-0 MMA) was last seen in action at September’s UFC 253 event where he scored a sensational second round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa.

‘Stylebender’ now gets a front row seat to watch boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off this evening in Los Angeles.

Israel Adesanya appears to be leaning towards Roy Jones Jr. emerging victorious this evening. Adesanya’s first words on tonight’s commentary were the following: “Y’all must have forgot, but you’re about to remember”.

Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) will be returning to the ring for the first time since February of 2018, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Scott Sigmon. The former four-division world champion has gone 9-1 over his past 10 fights overall and will enter tonight’s bout with Mike Tyson on a four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson (50-6), now age 56, will be returning to the squared circle for the first time in fifteen years for tonight’s exhibition bout. In his most recent effort in June of 2005, “Iron Mike” stunned the boxing world by quitting on the stool before the seventh round of his match-up with Kevin McBride.

