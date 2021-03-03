Israel Adesanya says no middleweight fights excite him except for Darren Till

Israel Adesanya isn’t too excited about the middleweight division.

Adesanya, who has already defended his middleweight title twice, is set to move up to face Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259. If Adesanya wins and becomes a champ-champ, many wonder if he will go back to middleweight or remain at light heavyweight.

If he goes back to middleweight, the winner of Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa would be next. Yet, given “The Last Stylebender” has already beaten both, he doesn’t think any middleweight fight excites him except for the potential Darren Till matchup.

“To be honest, none of them except Till. I hope he keeps winning just so we can have that fight. He just gotta win, man. He gotta get his s**t together and keep winning, Till. Come on, Scouser,” Adesanya said to ESPN.

Adesanya, as mentioned, is set to face Blachowicz on Saturday to try and become a champ-champ. He is currently 20-0 as a pro. He’s coming off a second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa to defend his belt for the second time. In his first title defense, he beat Yoel Romero by decision after winning the belt by second-round TKO over Robert Whittaker.

Darren Till, meanwhile, is set to face Marvin Vettori in the main event on April 10. It will be the Englishman’s first fight since he lost a close decision to Robert Whittaker on Fight Island. Before that, he beat Kelvin Gastelum by split decision in his first scrap at middleweight.

If Adesanya and Till end up fighting, the lead-up would be funny as the two would trash-talk one another online. It would also be a very interesting style matchup as both men are strikers but the Englishman has legit KO power that could pose some problems for the middleweight champ. However, in order for the fight to happen, Till needs to string together a few wins in a row.

