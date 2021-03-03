Luke Rockhold blasts “annoying, stupid” Paulo Costa for hangover excuse: “Shut up and stop making excuses”

Luke Rockhold is not a fan of Paulo Costa.

After Costa suffered his first career loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 for the middleweight title he immediately said something happened. However, just recently, he explained that “something” was the fact he was dealing with a hangover. He said he drank a bottle of wine the night before the fight in order to fall asleep.

The excuse caught the attention of the MMA world and for Luke Rockhold, he believes it is one of the dumbest things he has ever heard.

“Paulo Costa that guy is just annoying, stupid. Talking about getting drunk off wine is just the dumbest thing I’ve ever f*****g heard,” Rockhold said to Submission Radio. “F*****g retarted. Shut up and stop making excuses like that, that is just far-fetched. Pretty dumb, pretty f*****g dumb.”

It is no doubt an interesting excuse and one that hasn’t been used before. However, many had the same reaction Rockhold had, as many doubted the fact he would get drunk the night before the biggest fight of his life.

Paulo Costa is set to face Robert Whittaker on April 17. If he wins, there is a chance he gets the rematch with Adesanya that he wants. However, it is a tough matchup for the Brazilian but he has proven to be one of the best middleweights on the planet.

Luke Rockhold meanwhile, has not fought since he suffered a KO loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in his light heavyweight debut. Before that, he lost to Yoel Romero at KO for the interim middleweight title. The former middleweight champion is also hinting at a return this summer and is targeting Darren Till or Marvin Vettori. Or, perhaps Rockhold and Costa will get the chance to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

What do you make of Luke Rockhold blasting Paulo Costa?