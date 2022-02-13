Conor McGregor slams Tyson Fury as online feud continues: “Wipe his arse with your tongue bro you missed a spot”

The online feud between Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury continued this afternoon with the Irishman unloading on ‘The Gypsy King’.

The beef began after Fury complimented former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a post earlier this month. McGregor, who has a bitter and storied rivalry with Khabib, blasted Tyson for his gesture.

“Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it with Billy joe Da , what were you doing there ? ULeft him, Versace twat U.Done.Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahahaaj. Even when I’m wrong i’m right. Who did it right ? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami d12! Bahamas #skyjuice”

As seen above, Conor McGregor suggested that Tyson Fury “bottled it” for not stepping in when Billy Joe Saunders’ dad was shoved by security during the Canelo Alvarez fight last May.

‘The Gypsy King’ responded to the Irishman by dubbing him a “bully” that hits old men.

“Come back when u win a fight mush, & the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house. ”

Those remarks prompted the following fiery rebuttal from Conor McGregor:

Oh no people don’t like me what will I ever do hahahahaaha idiot. You are just a little rim licker bro. Thats all.

You stood there while your friends father was being attacked and done nothing. That’s the be all end all bro.

God luck , God bless. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

“Oh no people don’t like me what will I ever do hahahahaaha idiot. You are just a little rim licker bro. That’s all. You stood there while your friends father was being attacked and done nothing. That’s the be all end all bro. God luck, God bless.”

Conor McGregor continued to unload on Tyson Fury:

Wipe his arse with your tongue bro U missed a spot hahahahah 😂😂😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

“Wipe his arse with your tongue bro U missed a spot hahahahah 😂😂😂”

And I’m not talking Khabib u Rim licker, do what you’re told, I answer to no one. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

“And I’m not talking Khabib you Rim licker, do what you’re told, I answer to no one.”

Get that Versace off you, you done nothing. pic.twitter.com/AsvkFjpMAo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

“Get that Versace off you, you done nothing.”

Tyson Fury has yet to respond to Conor McGregor’s recent rant.

McGregor has not competed since suffering a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irish star is planning on making his return to the Octagon this summer.