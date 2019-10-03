How to watch UFC 243

This weekend Israel Adesanya goes head to head against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243. Want to know how to watch this UFC event? Find out below

The event takes place at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. It starts on Saturday 5th October for the United States and Sunday the 6th of October for Australia. Find the official start times for the US, Australia and the UK below:

UFC 243 Start times:

United States

UFC 243 begins on Saturday, October 5th, in the United States.

The Early Prelims start at 6:45 p.m. (October 5th, ET)

The Prelims start at 8 p.m. (October 5th, ET)

The Main Card starts at 10 p.m. (October 5th, ET)

Australia

UFC 243 begins Sunday, October 6th, in Australia.

The Early Prelims start at 9:45 a.m. (October 6th, AEST)

The Prelims start at 11 a.m. (October 6th, AEST)

The Main Card starts at 1 p.m. (October 6th, AEST)

United Kingdom

UFC 243 begins Saturday, 5th October, and follows into Sunday, 6th October, in the UK.

The Early Prelims start at 12:15 a.m. (October 5th, BST)

The Prelims start at 1 a.m. (October 6th, BST)

The Main Card starts at 3 a.m. (October 6th, BST)

The Fight Card:

Main card

Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya – for the UFC middleweight championship *

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker

Tai Tuivasa vs. Serghei Spivac

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims

Jake Matthews vs. Rostam Akman

Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo

Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Early Prelims

Brad Riddell vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Khalid Taha vs Bruno Silva

*The middleweight main event between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya is expected to take place around 12.00 a.m. (ET), 3.00 p.m. (AEST) and 5.00 a.m. (BST).

How to watch

United States:

You can watch UFC 243 on PPV through ESPN+. If you have an ESPN+ subscription, you can buy the event for $60.

United Kingdom

You can watch UFC 243 through BT Sport TV or through the BT Sport app.

Australia:

You can watch UFC 243 through Main Event on Foxtel, or you can watch it on the UFC website and app. You can also order the fight via Playstation 4 or on Xbox One through the UFC app.

For any more information on how to watch UFC 243, visit the UFC website.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/3/2019.