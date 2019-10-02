Jon Jones unleashes scathing attack on Israel Adesanya: ‘I will expose you’

UFC interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has recently made several comments about a future showdown with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones, it seems, has had enough of it.

On Wednesday afternoon, the light heavyweight champ blasted Adesanya in a multi-part Twitter attack. See what he had to say below:

.@stylebender Keep convincing yourself that one day you’ll be ready to face a boss like me. I’ll keep convincing myself that when that day comes, I will make you my absolute bitch. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

You said you saw me fight in person against Thiago and I didn’t look the same. I also got to see you fight KG, didn’t need to be in person. You were almost knocked out on more than one occasion — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

Thiago couldn’t even touch my face and he grew up kickboxing. You only got to see my striking that night and now you’re convinced you’ll beat me? Let me see you in a wrestling match or a jujitsu tournament, you probably wouldn’t even place. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

I can see you’re starting to sip your own Kool-Aid, I know how it feels, I’ve been there before. Only I was around 23. Just don’t become delusional kid, fuck with a beast like me and I will expose you. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 2, 2019

While Israel Adesanya has seemingly struck a nerve with Jon Jones — which was perhaps his intention — it’s worth remembering that he’s just days out from a middleweight title fight with the ferocious Robert Whittaker. Whittaker will be looking to expose Adesanya before Jones every gets the chance, so hopefully Adesanya is focused on the task at hand.

Jon Jones does not currently have a fight booked, but is expected to return to the cage in the new year. While there is currently no shortage of interesting challengers in the light heavyweight division, it’s conceivable that Adesanya could be Jones’ next challenger if he defeats Whittaker. The story is simply writing itself.

