Israel Adesanya responds to Jon Jones’ offer to train with Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya has offered a response to Jon Jones’ offer to help train with Robert Whittaker and he didn’t have many kind things to say.

Adesanya is the interim UFC middleweight champion and he’ll collide with main champion Whittaker in a title unification bout. The UFC announced that the fight will take place at UFC 243 on Oct. 5. A location has not been announced. Adesanya and Whittaker appeared at the UFC summer press conference 2019 and “The Last Stylebender” said he wasn’t amused by “The Reaper” posting memes on social media.

Jones and Adesanya haven’t exactly been chummy either. The light heavyweight title holder and Adesanya have been trading barbs ever since the interim 185-pound champion said he’s ready to “hunt” another GOAT. Speaking to BT Sport, Israel Adesanya fired back at Jones for his offer to help train Whittaker:

“Oh, I feel so attacked. Nah it’s like, think about it this way. They have this little ‘mean girls club.’ I mean the guy’s fighting tomorrow. Two of them, they keep talking sh*t about me and I’m like ‘where did this come from?’ I’ve been out all day in Nigeria and Dubai just having a good time and I come back and I hear all this sh*t talking and I’m like ‘alright keep doing your thing.’ [Jones] gotta focus on [his] fight, but I don’t take it as a personal attack. Recruit whoever you have to recruit. Call whoever you need to make you feel secure that you can beat me cause I don’t need no one apart from the people that got me to this dance.”

Israel Adesanya went on to say that his ultimate goal is to move up to the light heavyweight division and take out Jon Jones.

“Of course. He’s the one that told TMZ ‘oh I’d like to fight Israel Adesanya.’ And then I remember I posted receipts on my Instagram saying two weeks ago I was texting my coach about this. And trust me, Jon is a guy that he is supposedly the best of the best right now. He’s at the top of the game and I’m player one and this is the game I wanna play. So when I clock that game, I’ll turn it off. Every champion does it. When you dominate your division what do they do in boxing, kickboxing? You move up in weight. He hasn’t even done that yet. He’s ‘oh I don’t wanna fight DC cause I don’t wanna give him the advantage at heavyweight. He’s gotta come down.’ What a [expletive].”

Jon Jones will be in action tonight (July 6). He’ll be defending his UFC light heavyweight gold against Thiago Santos. The 205-pound title clash will serve as UFC 239’s main event in Las Vegas.