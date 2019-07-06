VIDEO | Drunk fan attempts to wrestle Ben Askren before UFC 239

Undefeated welterweight Ben Askren received some practice, well sort of, from a fight fan prior to tonight’s UFC 239 fight with Jorge Masvidal.

The former Bellator and ONE champion, Askren (19-0 MMA), was confronted by what appears to be a very intoxicated fight fan who had some choice words and interesting moves for ‘Funky’.

Check it out:

Was this a fan? Someone Ben knows? Either way he looked annoyed AF but kept his cool #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/nzuD61Q2Of — jr (@fighttalking) July 4, 2019

Ben Askren later confirmed on Twitter that he did not know the man in the video.

“I did not know this guy, he was drunk and started badgering me.”

‘Funky’ was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC 235 event, where he scored a controversial submission victory over former welterweight title holder Robbie Lawler. Prior to that, Ben Askren was coming off a first round stoppage victory over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki under the ONE banner.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal enters tonight’s contest on the heels of a sensational knockout victory over former title challenger Darren Till.

Tonight’s UFC 239 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring current champion Jon Jones taking on surging division contender Thiago Santos.

The card also features a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and former title holder Holly Holm.

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal will serve as the third fight of tonight’s main card on pay-per-view.

Are you surprised that Ben Askren was able to keep his cool while dealing with the intoxicated fight fan showcased in the above video? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019