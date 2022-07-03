Israel Adesanya responds to Jon Jones and the rest of the haters following UFC 276: “You’re so great people just want to see you fall”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya addressed his haters following his anticlimactic win over Jared Cannonier this evening in Las Vegas.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA) was looking to earn his fifth title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had last competed at UFC 271 in February, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.

Standing across from Adesanya was Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA), who entered tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derek Brunson.

Unfortunately for fight fans, tonight’s UFC 276 main event did not result in a barn burner or highlight reel finish. Instead, both men showed a lot of respect for each others power which prompted a slow and steady approach. Israel Adesanya got off the better volume if strikes in rounds one and two but Jared Cannonier began to make things more competitive by round three. Although rounds four and five were close, it was Adesanya who ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 276 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 50-45)

Following his fifth consecutive title defense, ‘Stylebender’ sat down with reporters at tonight’s UFC 276 post-fight press conference. When asked about his performance and how he felt about fans booing the fight, Adesanya shared the following:

“I had an off night and I still f**ked him up!”

As for the critics and haters, Israel Adesanya shared the following sentiments.

“You’re so great, people just want to see you fall.”

When asked about the comments made by Jon Jones (see those here), Izzy said:

“F**k Jon Jones. F**k Jon Jones. I don’t want to hear about that b*tch. What’s he got to talk about my nails for? He’s just jealous and insecure. He’s a f**k boy. He could never rock shit like this. He’s a bitch!”

What do you think of the comments made by Israel Adesanya following UFC 276?