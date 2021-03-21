Pros react after Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 21

Kevin Holland
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson.

Brunson (22-7 MMA) entered tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in August. Prior to that, the middleweight veteran was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (21-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a KO victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 256. ‘Trail Blazer’ earned all five of those aforementioned Octagon victories during the 2020 calendar year.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event proved to be a rather one-sided contest. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling pedigree to dominate Kevin Holland on the canvas on route to a dominant decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Derek Brunson def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Brunson defeating Holland below:

More reactions to Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland:

Who would you like to see Derek Brunson fight next following his decision victory over Kevin Holland this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

