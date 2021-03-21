Pros react after Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 21

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout between perennial division contenders Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson.

Brunson (22-7 MMA) entered tonight’s event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in August. Prior to that, the middleweight veteran was coming off back-to-back decision victories over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (21-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a KO victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 256. ‘Trail Blazer’ earned all five of those aforementioned Octagon victories during the 2020 calendar year.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 main event proved to be a rather one-sided contest. Derek Brunson was able to utilize his strong wrestling pedigree to dominate Kevin Holland on the canvas on route to a dominant decision win.

Official UFC Vegas 22 Result: Derek Brunson def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Brunson defeating Holland below:

It’s been so much fun training along side @Trailblaze2top what a beast!! — Randa Markos (@randamma) March 21, 2021

Kevin looks nervous 😂#UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

Holland is a whole vibe 😂 #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

Let’s go! I’m so ready for this fight! #UFCVegas22 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 21, 2021

I can’t call it! I just wanna hear the talking 😂🍿 #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

THE CAGE IS TOO SLIPPERY!! Jesus man! How many times do I have to say this. Please UFC, we gotta chill with the spray inbetween fights. It’s messing everyone up. #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

Holy crap! Holland is wild!! 😂 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

Huge takedown for Brunson in order to recover! #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

Holland is hysterical but his wrestling is a zero — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 21, 2021

@Trailblaze2top is the most entertaining fighter in the UFC #UFCVegas22 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 21, 2021

More reactions to Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland:

Holland‘s game plan, get taken down the first three rounds and let Brunson tire himself out. Come on stronger round four and try and finish him round five!? Maybe?! #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

If Holland wants to win he better put his feet on those hips and get up. #UFCVegas22 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 21, 2021

Body triangle from the bottom. Not the business. #UFCVegas22 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 21, 2021

I think the size advantage for the upper echelon of this division will play a big factor against Holland. He’s a gamer, tricky/unorthodox, fun, and as tough as they come. But you can see the strength difference in some of his fights. I think he needs a finish. #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

For some reason Kevin is not fighting for under hooks?! #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

@Trailblaze2top is just too entertaining I luv it 😂 you make it fun bro — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 21, 2021

It’s all fun and games until you realize you only got half a check — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 21, 2021

The victory has to come first over the entertainment. #UFCVegas22 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 21, 2021

This man is a whole character lol. Idk how I would deal with that at all. I’m glad I get to just watch it instead #UFCVegas22 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 21, 2021

Props to Brunson on staying focused and getting the job done. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 21, 2021

