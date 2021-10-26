John McCarthy rips Daniel Cormier for his comments on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘You’re sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC’

John McCarthy has ripped Daniel Cormier over his comments about Fedor Emelianenko.

The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently said on his YouTube channel that he thought had Emelianenko signed with the UFC, he would’ve been average at best. Those comments took many by surprise, including John McCarthy, who proceeded to rip ‘DC’ for for his controversial take.

“Look, DC is making a huge mistake saying Fedor would have been average,” McCarthy said on the Weighing In Podcast (via Sportskeeda). “People said that DC was going to be average too, he wasn’t average and Fedor wouldn’t have been average. He was right when he said Fedor would have come in and he would have wrecked Brock Lesnar. He would have wrecked him. Wouldn’t even have been close.”

Although Cormier thought Emelianenko would’ve only beat Lesnar, John McCarthy disagrees. Instead, he thinks the Russian MMA legend and arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of all time would’ve had tremendous success in the UFC.

McCarthy also believes Daniel Cormier is only saying that as he has a UFC bias and is a homer towards the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“Out of 10 fights against UFC champions, heavyweight champions, he was 8-1-1. Yeah, that’s a guy who’s gonna do average [in the UFC]. Stop. You’re just sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC when there’s no reason for it. You got to give due where due is deserved… He’s fought twice as much as you, dude, and take a look at his record… That will never be average,” McCarthy added.

Of course, during his prime, Fedor Emelianenko beat the likes of Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Mark Coleman, Kevin Randleman, Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Hunt, Tim Sylvia, and Andrei Arlovski. As McCarthy says, he had success against former UFC champs, so it does seem likely the Russian would’ve been alright in the promotion.

What do you make of John McCarthy blasting Daniel Cormier?