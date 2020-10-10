Israel Adesanya pondering moving up a weight class to dethrone Jan Blachowicz

Undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA) is weighing his options following his TKO victory over Paulo Costa.

‘Stylebender’ and ‘The Eraser’ collided in the headliner of last month’s UFC 253 pay-per-view event on Fight Island. While many were expecting the contest to result in a “fight of the year” performance, that did not prove to be the case.

Instead, Israel Adesanya did what he promised and that was make things “look easy” in his bout with the previously undefeated Brazilian. The Nigerian-born fighter ultimately walked away with a second round TKO victory.

While ‘Stylebender’ still has some potential new challenges at middleweight like Jared Cannonier, he has already wiped out the majority of the divisions top contenders.

Israel Adesanya currently holds UFC wins over perennial middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori, Derek Brunson, Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero and now of course the aforementioned Paulo Costa.

With that said, it appears ‘Stylebender’ is considering a move up in weight in hopes of dethroning newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya took to Twitter with the following cryptic message.

Would you guys be annoyed if I went up and grabbed the 205 belt real quick… 😏 pic.twitter.com/GFCZ6TMpA7 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 9, 2020

Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) captured the promotions vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 253 where he scored a second round TKO victory over Dominick Reyes.

The victory marked the Polish standouts fourth in a row, as he had previously scored knockout wins over Luke Rockhold and Corey Anderson while picking up a split-decision win over Jacare Souza.

Israel Adesanya and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones have been going back and forth in recent weeks. So it is remains unclear if ‘Stylebender’ is really flirting with the idea of challenging Blachowicz, or just simply trying to provoke ‘Bones‘.

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a potential showdown between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz?

