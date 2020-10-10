Marvin Vettori fires back at “lying bitch” Israel Adesanya: “Ask your dad I’m sure he knows”

UFC middleweight standout Marvin Vettori (15-4-1 MMA) has gone 3-0 since dropping a split decision loss to Israel Adesanya in April of 2018.

Despite the Italian’s recent success, the UFC’s reigning middleweight champion in Israel Adesanya recently revealed that he would never fight Vettori again.

In a interview with MMAJunkie, ‘Stylebender’ had the following explanation as to why he and Marvin Vettori would never rematch in the future.

“Let it go,” Adesanya said. “I’ll give you a classic example: There’s two teammates that I fought. Two teammates is the Italian (Vettori), and then there’s Kelvin Gastelum. The Italian, he ran up on me in Vegas one time smiling and he was like, ‘What’s up? What are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘I’m here for my boy (Alexander) Volkanovski’s fight.’ Then I had to tell him just shush, ‘When I told you guys I would come train with you (after our fight), it wasn’t about you or because I lost. I was just saying that to your coach because he’s a legendary coach.’ All I said was, ‘If I’m ever in the area, I’ll pop in.’ He holds onto that because that’s he way of believing that, ‘Yes, he admitted that I beat him and he wants to train with us,’ like some Eric Kaufmann (expletive).”

Israel Adesanya continued to rip on Marvin Vettori:

“But (Vettori) holds onto that because he knows, he knows deep down he’ll never see me again. He knows deep down he’ll never get a title shot. So that’s why he holds onto that as his own claim to victory when I smoked his ass in that fight. You might give him the third round, but I beat his ass easily in that fight, but he holds onto that.”

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Marvin Vettori. The ‘Italian Dream’ issued the following fiery response just moments ago on Twitter.

@stylebender how are you always changing how shit went down? You are a lying bitch and you better believe that I’ll see you soon.

2021 I’ll see you. Ask your dad im sure he knows 😬 https://t.co/0J3uYSnFST — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) October 10, 2020

“Israel Adesanya how are always changing how shit went down? You are a lying bitch and you better believe I’ll see you soon. 2021 I’ll see you. Ask you dad, I’m sure he knows.”

Marvin Vettori was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC Vegas 2 event, where he scored a first round submission victory over Karl Roberson.

Would you like to see a future rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori after their first encounter resulted in a controversial split decision? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 9, 2020