Israel Adesanya goes off on internet bullies after Megan Anderson reveals she was threatened with rape

Israel Adesanya has lashed out at internet trolls after Megan Anderson revealed she was recently threatened with rape.

Adesanya has always been a fighter who stands up for what he believes in and, in this instance, he’s one of many who has recognized the magnitude of these disgraceful comments by keyboard warriors online.

Megan Anderson has had to deal with abuse like this for a considerable amount of time and through it all, she’s served as a pioneer for those who suffer from a similar thing.

Now, “Stylebender” has given his thoughts on the matter as the MMA community continues to rally around Anderson.

Fuck faceless cunts like this.

“F*** faceless cunts like this. I hope their harsh words boomerangs back to them ten fold with eternal fire.”

There have been many reports in the media in recent months indicating that social media companies are doing more to crack down on individuals like this. If that’s true, we can only hope Megan Anderson receives the proper support – because nobody should be subjected to this kind of behaviour.

