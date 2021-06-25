Henry Cejudo responds after Khabib Nurmagomedov jokes that Hasbulla is going to kill him

Henry Cejudo has issued an amusing response after Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly suggested Hasbulla Magomedov was going to kill him.

For those of you who don’t know, Hasbulla, also known as “Mini Khabib”, went viral after as staredown between him and Adbu Rozik went viral over social media. The video gained worldwide recognition both for good and bad reasons with some finding it entertaining, and others insisting that such a fight shouldn’t be allowed to go ahead.

With Khabib sarcastically suggesting Cejudo vs Hasbulla could be a future fight of some description, you always knew “Triple C” was going to respond in the only way that he knows how.

You better be careful what you wish for @hasbulla.magomedov I will throw you around like a new born, not even @khabib_nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C! ☠️🔪#bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/90QbanoFnl — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 24, 2021

Hasbulla is believed to be a teenager but suffers from Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) which is why he has a childlike appearance.

Cejudo, on the other hand, is now officially retired from mixed martial arts and spends his days trolling the masses on social media. Many of us are left to wonder whether or not he’ll ever step foot back inside the UFC’s Octagon but for the time being, it seems unlikely.

