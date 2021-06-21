UFC 263 salaries revealed with Israel Adesanya leading the way and Nate Diaz pocketing $250k

The UFC 263 salaries have been revealed with Israel Adesanya making the most amount of money.

UFC 263 took place in Glendale, Arizona on June 12 and the Arizona Department of Gaming was able to reveal the payouts for the fighters to MMAJunkie. To no surprise, Adesanya, who defeated Marvin Vettori in the main event to defend his middleweight belt made the most money as he cashed $500,000. Vettori, meanwhile, made $350,000 which was the second-highest on the card.

Other notable salaries were Nate Diaz who made $250,000 in his return fight to the UFC where he lost a decision to Leon Edwards who pocketed $220,000.

Brandon Moreno, the new flyweight champ made $200,000 while Deiveson Figueiredo cashed $210,000 in a losing effort.

UFC 263 salaries:

Israel Adesanya: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Marvin Vettori: $350,000

Brandon Moreno: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Deiveison Figueirdo: $210,000

Leon Edwards: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus) def. Nate Diaz: $250,000

Belal Muhammad: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Demian Maia: $175,000

Paul Craig: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Jamahal Hill: $28,000

Brad Riddell: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Drew Dober: $87,000

Eryk Anders: $150,000 (includes $75,000 win bonus) def. Darren Stewart: $45,000

Lauren Murphy: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus) def. Joanne Calderwood: $51,000

Movsar Evloev: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Hakeem Dawodu: $55,000

Pannie Kianzad: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus) def. Alexis Davis: $43,000

Terrance McKinney $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Matt Frevola: $23,000

Steven Peterson: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Chase Hooper: $37,000

Fares Ziam: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Luigi Vendramini: $15,000

Carlos Felipe: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Jake Collier: $28,000

It should be noted that these salaries do not include deductions for items such as insurance, licenses, and taxes. They also do not include the performance bonuses so Brandon Moreno, Paul Craig, Drew Dober, and Brad Riddell also netted an extra $50,000. The figures also don’t include any “locker room/backstage bonuses” the UFC has been known to hand out through the years.

What UFC 263 fighters salary are you surprised by? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!