UFC 263 salaries revealed with Israel Adesanya leading the way and Nate Diaz pocketing $250k

The UFC 263 salaries have been revealed with Israel Adesanya making the most amount of money.
UFC 263 took place in Glendale, Arizona on June 12 and the Arizona Department of Gaming was able to reveal the payouts for the fighters to MMAJunkie. To no surprise, Adesanya, who defeated Marvin Vettori in the main event to defend his middleweight belt made the most money as he cashed $500,000. Vettori, meanwhile, made $350,000 which was the second-highest on the card.
Other notable salaries were Nate Diaz who made $250,000 in his return fight to the UFC where he lost a decision to Leon Edwards who pocketed $220,000.
Brandon Moreno, the new flyweight champ made $200,000 while Deiveson Figueiredo cashed $210,000 in a losing effort.
UFC 263 salaries:
- Israel Adesanya: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Marvin Vettori: $350,000
- Brandon Moreno: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Deiveison Figueirdo: $210,000
- Leon Edwards: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus) def. Nate Diaz: $250,000
- Belal Muhammad: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Demian Maia: $175,000
- Paul Craig: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Jamahal Hill: $28,000
- Brad Riddell: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Drew Dober: $87,000
- Eryk Anders: $150,000 (includes $75,000 win bonus) def. Darren Stewart: $45,000
- Lauren Murphy: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus) def. Joanne Calderwood: $51,000
- Movsar Evloev: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Hakeem Dawodu: $55,000
- Pannie Kianzad: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus) def. Alexis Davis: $43,000
- Terrance McKinney $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Matt Frevola: $23,000
- Steven Peterson: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Chase Hooper: $37,000
- Fares Ziam: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Luigi Vendramini: $15,000
- Carlos Felipe: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Jake Collier: $28,000
It should be noted that these salaries do not include deductions for items such as insurance, licenses, and taxes. They also do not include the performance bonuses so Brandon Moreno, Paul Craig, Drew Dober, and Brad Riddell also netted an extra $50,000. The figures also don’t include any “locker room/backstage bonuses” the UFC has been known to hand out through the years.
What UFC 263 fighters salary are you surprised by? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM