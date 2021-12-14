Israel Adesanya erupts while watching Kai Kara-France knock out Cody Garbrandt (Video)

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has posted his insane video reaction to Kai Kara-France knocking Cody Garbrandt out at UFC 269.

Last Saturday night, Kai Kara-France put his name on the map in a big way by spoiling Cody Garbrandt’s big flyweight debut. It was supposed to be a moment of rejuvenation for the former bantamweight king but instead, Kara-France put a first round beating on him before Herb Dean stepped in and put an end to proceedings.

Adesanya, who is a close friend and training partner of Kara-France’s at City Kickboxing, couldn’t contain his emotions when Kai got the job done.

Adesanya noted that Kara-France had incredible intensity in his eyes and, evidently, his faith in what the flyweight contender could do was warranted given the end result.

Kara-France called for the winner of the upcoming flyweight title trilogy bout in his next outing but regardless of whether or not his wish is granted, the New Zealand native certainly managed to make a serious claim for a shot at the belt.

The win comes shortly after Brad Riddell, another member of City Kickboxing, was finished by Rafael Fiziev in their highly technical lightweight war last weekend.

Israel Adesanya is expected to represent CKB next year at UFC 271 with the plan being for him to defend the UFC middleweight championship against Robert Whittaker. The pair met two years ago when “The Last Stylebender” captured the gold, with the rematch being pinpointed by many as one of the best fights you can make in all of mixed martial arts right now.

What did you think of Kai Kara-France and his win at UFC 269? Did you enjoy the reaction of Israel Adesanya? Is City Kickboxing the best MMA gym in the world? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!