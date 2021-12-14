Islam Makhachev pokes fun at Conor McGregor for thinking he deserves the next lightweight title shot

Islam Makhachev has taken a shot at Conor McGregor after the Irishman claimed he would be fighting for the title in his next fight.

After Charles Oliveira beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, McGregor took to social media to say he will be fighting the Brazilian for the belt in his next fight. Of course, Justin Gaethje and the winner of Makhachev-Dariush are in line for the belt.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira?,” McGregor wrote followed by a tweet of an Irish flag and vs. a Brazilain flag 2 after.

To no surprise, Islam Makhachev took to Twitter to respond to Conor McGregor and offered the date the Irishman would be fighting Oliveira.

Your fight is on February 30 https://t.co/eFcfv3mHJg — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 13, 2021

“Your fight is on February 30,” Makhachev responded to McGregor.

Of course, February only has 28 days, and 29 on leap years so February 30th will never come as Makhachev says that McGregor will never get a title shot. However, due to his name, the Irishman could very well get an immediate title shot or be one fight away from fighting for the belt due to how big of a fight it would be. Having McGregor as champion would also only help the UFC’s bottom line.

Although Islam Makhachev is poking fun at Conor McGregor, he too likely won’t be fighting for the belt next. All signs point to Gaethje getting the next title shot but after that, perhaps Makhachev is next in line if he can get past Dariush.

Islam Makhachev (21-1) is set to headline a Fight Night card in February against Beneil Dariush, as mentioned. He’s coming off a first-round submission win over Dan Hooker and before that, submitted Thiago Moises in his first UFC main event. During his winning streak, he also holds notable wins over Drew Dober, Davi Ramos, and Arman Tsarukyan.

What do you make of Islam Makhachev taking a shot at Conor McGregor?