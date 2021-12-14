Colby Covington wasn’t surprised to see Dustin Poirier “quit” and “leave his neck open” at UFC 269

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has said he wasn’t surprised to see Dustin Poirier “quit” at UFC 269.

Back in the day, Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier were teammates and friends during their time together at American Top Team. Alas, as the years have gone on their relationship has somewhat soured, with Covington throwing a parade of shots towards Poirier which has prompted various responses from “The Diamond”.

Poirier competed for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269 last weekend and after being submitted by Charles Oliveira, you just knew Covington would have something to say about it.

“Just the quitter mentality of Dustin,” Covington said. “He’s always been like that. Doesn’t like to work hard. You know, living off beating Conor McGregor, what’s the big deal about beating Conor McGregor anymore these days? I mean, he has a great legacy, did some great things in the past. The guy made a lot of money, but he doesn’t have that same drive anymore.

“So, beating a guy like that is not going to mean you’re going to be some world beater or the best in the world. So, that’s what I saw. I figured he’s gonna gas out, and he was going to eventually quit. And that’s what he did, just like in the Khabib fight. He quits, he puts his head on the mat, and he leaves his neck open so he can get rear-naked choked. So, it wasn’t a surprise.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

With some suggesting that Poirier could make his way up to welterweight in the future, there’s a chance we could actually see these two square off at some stage.

Do you agree with the comments made by Colby Covington about Dustin Poirier and his loss at UFC 269? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!