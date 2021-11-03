Islam Makhachev slams Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 268: “Everybody is tired about these guys because they’re old”

Islam Makhachev ripped Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 268, saying “everybody is tired about these guys because they’re old.”

Makhachev put on arguably the best performance of his MMA career last Saturday at UFC 268 when he submitted Dan Hooker in the first round. Considering how tough and durable Hooker is — this was his first submission loss in nearly a decade — it was absolutely incredible to see Makhachev go through him like a knife through hot butter. It was the kind of win that the Russian needs in order to really cement himself as one of the top lightweights in the UFC. With a 10-1 record now in the promotion, including the nine-fight win streak that he currently rides, it’s clear that Makhachev is closing in on a title shot.

However, there is still the matter of this weekend’s lightweight bout at UFC 268 between Gaethje and Chandler, as the winner of the fight could get the next title shot before Makhachev. However, speaking to UFC Arabia, Makhachev explained why he should be getting the next title shot before those other fighters. As far as Makhachev goes, they are “old” and he believes it is time for a new guard in mixed martial arts.

“Justin Gaethje or Chandler, everybody is tired about these guys because they’re old, they already fought for the title. We need to change something,” Makhachev said (via MMAjunkie.com).

According to Makhachev, UFC president Dana White is at least considering him for the belt.

“I told him I want to wake up this division,” Makhachev said. “We have to work and he said ‘Let me go back, and I’m gonna tell you.”

Do you want to see Islam Makhachev fight for the UFC lightweight title next or would you rather see the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler get the next title shot?