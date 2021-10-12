Dan Hooker only showing up for the paycheck against Islam Makhachev, says Ali Abdelaziz

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker is only showing up for the paycheck against Islam Makhachev, says manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Hooker filled in on short notice against Makhachev at UFC 267 later this month after Rafael dos Anjos pulled out with an injury. Hooker admitted that the UFC paid him a lot of money in order to take the fight, and as far as Abdelaziz goes, that’s the only reason why he took the fight. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Abdelaziz accused Hooker of taking the fight with Makhachev only because he will get paid hadnsomely not because he can actually win it.

“It seems like people are more interested in this fight than Rafael dos Anjos fight, and Rafael is a former champion. I don’t know why, but listen, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who you’re gonna put in there. If I have to rank Islam today in the pound-for-pound list, I promise you he’s top five pound for pound. I believe he will be one of the greatest UFC fighters we’ve ever seen. I’ve been training with Islam for seven years. I see him beating DC (Daniel Cormier) around, beating Luke (Rockhold), giving Khabib his toughest rounds. I believe he’s something special. I believe he’s destined to be a world champion, and people can say whatever they want about him. They know in their heart and soul that he’s the toughest fight they can ever get,” Abdelaziz said.

“Much respect to Hooker, they can say whatever they want. He’s showing up for a payday, and I respect Hooker a lot. He’s a nice guy. I respect him as a fighter, too, but he can say whatever he wants, his coaches can say whatever they want, he’s getting paid to show up. The only way he can win is a lucky punch. Islam beats people every second of a fight. Islam is never vulnerable in a fight. People are going to say, ‘Oh, he’s boring, he’s this, he’s that.’ They said this about Khabib for a long time. Khabib is pound-for-pound the greatest fighter to ever live on this planet.”

