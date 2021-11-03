Dana White on what would happen if Amanda Nunes fought Kayla Harrison’s opponents: “Might be the first death in MMA”

UFC president Dana White has said the “first death in MMA” would happen if Amanda Nunes fought one of Kayla Harrison’s opponents.

Harrison, who is now a two-time PFL champion, moved to 12-0 recently and captured her second consecutive title in the process. Many believe she has what it takes to kick on and eventually challenge Amanda Nunes in the UFC but as per Dana White, it doesn’t appear as if that’s going to happen anytime soon.

When asked to clarify his comments, the president had the following to say.

“Kayla Harrison hasn’t fought anybody yet,” White said. “She hasn’t fought anybody. Let me put in Amanda Nunes in with the girls that she’s fought – might be the first death in MMA, OK? And listen, I like her, I’ve got nothing against her. But c’mon, let’s be honest.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

As Nunes continues to prepare for Julianna Pena at UFC 269, many others will ponder over whether Nunes vs Harrison is a feasible possibility in the future.

Do you think we will ever see Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison in the UFC? If so, when will it go down? Let us know your thoughts on this potential match-up down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!