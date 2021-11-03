Kamaru Usman explains callout of Canelo Alvarez: “It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared”

Kamaru Usman explained his callout of Canelo Alvarez, saying “it’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared.”

Usman takes on archrival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. For Usman, this represents another massive fight for him in his MMA career. Since entering the UFC in 2015, Usman is a perfect 14-0, and if he beats Covington to go 15-0, it would start putting him into the upper-echelon of MMA fighters who have ever lived. But even though he still has plenty of more potential opponents to fight in the UFC welterweight division, Usman is looking big. And when it comes to combat sports, it doesn’t get much bigger than Canelo Alvarez.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of UFC 268, Usman explained why he wants to fight Alvarez. As far as Usman goes, it is incredibly rare for the two best pound-for-pound fighters in two different combat sports to be available to fight. Alvarez has his hands full with Caleb Plant, but should he get by Plant, then a fight against Usman becomes a bit more realistic. It still seems tough to see the UFC letting Usman go box, but Usman seems to really want this.

“To be honest with you, I’ll tell you what will really get the people going. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who’s the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now?. It’s not about money, it’s about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared! I want the chance. I want (to fight Canelo),” Usman said (via SportsKeeda).

Do you want to see Kamaru Usman enter the boxing ring and great Canelo Alvarez?