Islam Makhachev shares two demands following his impressive victory over Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

Islam Makhachev insists that he gets two things after his quick and emphatic victory over Bobby Green.

Makhachev scored the first-round TKO victory over Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on Feb. 26. This marked the 10th win in a row for the number four-ranked UFC lightweight. It is also his fourth straight finish.

During the UFC Vegas 49 post-show, Islam Makhachev made it clear that he has two demands.

“I have to be top 10 pound-for-pound and I have to fight for the title next.”

Makhachev’s training partner and close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov has believed that a top ten pound-for-pound ranking has been in order for months. Back in Oct. 2021, he appeared on ESPN’s DC & RC Show and said Makhachev deserves that distinction (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Islam is the real deal. He’s one of the best in the world. I believe he’s top-10 in pound-for-pound right now. But Islam quiet. He don’t like to talk too much. But me and (Daniel Cormier), we always try to push him. And after this fight we have to call out champion.”

Makhachev has improved his pro MMA career to 22-1. The lone defeat of his 23-fight run took place back in Oct. 2015. He’s beaten the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, and now Green.

Makhachev was initially scheduled to take on Beneil Dariush at UFC Vegas 49 but Dariush ended up suffering an injury. Green served as the late replacement opponent.

After the fight with Green, Makhachev told Michael Bisping that he wants to fight the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje before rescheduling the Dariush fight.

Oliveira is expected to put his UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7. Many believe that Makhachev is bound to fight the winner but time will tell if things play out that way.