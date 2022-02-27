Bobby Green reacts following his first round loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49

Bobby Green didn’t take long to react to his UFC Vegas 49 defeat at the hands of Islam Makhachev.

Green stepped up as a late replacement when Beneil Dariush went down with an injury. He shared the Octagon with Makhachev inside the UFC Apex on Feb. 26. It didn’t take long for Makhachev to score the takedown and work his magic to nab the TKO finish.

After the event, Bobby Green took to social media to address his fans. While he admitted the loss is tough, he expressed gratitude.

Bobby Green seems to be in some what good spirts after his loss at #UFCVegas49 pic.twitter.com/ns8Zhs3mzi — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) February 27, 2022

“Expensive pain, expensive pain. Wins and losses, wins and losses. I just wanna thank all my guys, all my people for riding with me. I apologize but this is what it comes with when you throw this sh*t together, you know what I’m saying? It was last minute, put it together as much as I can. I appreciate you. The sh*t we do for our families, the sh*t we do for our families, you know? Love you guys.”

With the defeat, Green sees his two-fight winning streak snapped. His pro MMA record has fallen to 29-13-1. Green has a knack for sticking around so we likely haven’t seen the last of “King,” who turns 36 years old this September.

Going into the fight with Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49, Green scored victories over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast. Green has gone 5-3 in his last eight outings. He’s had quite the turnaround as at one point he was 1-5-1 in his last seven fights.

Time will tell what’s next for “King” Green, who isn’t ranked in the top 15.