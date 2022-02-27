UFC Vegas 49 Results: Islam Makhachev TKO’s Bobby Green (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 49 event is headlined by a 160lbs catchweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.

Makhachev (21-1 MMA) last competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where he scored a first round submission victory over Dan Hooker. The Russian standout is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, which includes three-straight stoppage victories.

Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA), meanwhile, will be making a quick turnaround after defeating Nasrat Haqparast just two weeks ago at UFC 271. That win marked his second in a row, as ‘King’ had previously finished Al Iaquinta at UFC 268.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 49 main event begins and Islam Makhachev starts things off with a high kick. He throws a follow up low kick and then looks to force the clinch. Bobby Green is able to break free and looks to find some range. Makhachev pumps his jab. Green responds with a kick to the body but Islam catches it and pushes him against the cage. He dives on a double leg takedown and gets it. He immediately looks to pass to full mount. He gets to half guard and then passes to full mount. Big shots from the top by Islam Makhachev. Just under two minutes remain. Bobby Green is helpless. This one is all over.

Official UFC Vegas 49 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via TKO in Round 1

