Islam Makhachev responds to Michael Chandler callout: “Easy money”

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev seems interested in a showdown with Michael Chandler.

Earlier this week, ‘Iron’ called out the Russian earlier this week. With the UFC lightweight title being vacant, Chandler called for the fight to be a championship bout. The main reasoning is that former champion Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor.

With ‘Do Bronx’ wanting to fight ‘The Notorious’, Michael Chandler believes now’s the time for him to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Earlier this week, the 36-year-old stated:

“Hey, Charles, do your thing, bro. Wait till Conor comes back, do your thing, you deserve it. On a couple fight win streak, smashing through everybody,” Chandler said on his Instagram story. “Why don’t you sit out? Wait for Conor to come back, I’ll keep the division warm, I’ll keep the division going. I’ll fight Islam next, I’ll fight Islam next for the title. And then whenever you get your so-called superfight, do your thing, get it out of your system, then you can come back to our division. See you at the top.”

Now, Islam Makhachev has responded to Michael Chandler’s callout. On Twitter, the Russian made it clear that he believes the matchup is easy for him. Furthermore, he made it clear that he’s just interested in fighting for the title, regardless of the opponent.

“Easy money…title is the goal, no matter who. let’s go @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc”

While the fight is far from confirmed, there’s little doubt that the two lightweights would put on an amazing show. With Charles Oliveira stating that he’ll be out until the end of the year, there’s a chance this showdown gets made.

What do you think about Islam Makhachev’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Michael Chandler for the lightweight title? Sound off in the comment section below!