Alexander Volkanovksi set for surgery after suffering a broken thumb in trilogy fight with Max Holloway (Photo)

Alexander Volkanovski is set to have surgery after suffering a broken thumb in the trilogy fight with Max Holloway.

Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Holloway (23-7 MMA) took place last Saturday, July 2nd at UFC 276. It was to be a victory for ‘The Great’ by unanimous decision. Although Volkanovski retained his featherweight title, he did suffer an injury during the bout.

At the post-fight press conference, Volkanovski acknowledged the injury believing he had broken his hand.

The Australian born fighter was somewhat correct, he did break his thumb and is undergoing surgery today (Friday) in Australia with an expected recovery time of approximately 12 weeks.

Volkanovski posted a picture of his X-ray and a message to his supporters on ‘Instagram‘:

“Broke my thumb in the second round, but that don’t stop us! Having surgery today and will be out for 12 weeks. Looking forward to getting back out there, thanks to everyone for the support.”

Alexander Volkanovski did indeed make UFC history by beating the same opponent three times in title fights. The featherweight champion lived up to his ‘Alexander the Great’ persona when beating former title holder Max Holloway at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada last weekend.

As for what’s next for Volkanovski, following his recovery, he already has plans. Speaking to Joe Rogan after the fight, Volkanovski said he wants to move to the lightweight division saying:

“This division is not enough to keep me busy. I want to move up because I need two divisions to keep me busy.”

UFC president Dana White is on board and has said he would allow Volkanovski to fight for the belt if he moves up to lightweight.

Do you agree that Volkanovski should move to lightweight and be given the opportunity to fight for the belt?

