VIDEO | Joe Rogan’s live reaction to Islam Makhachev’s unanimous decision win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan seemingly did not agree with the judges’ decision for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 284 was headlined by a champion vs. champion match between UFC Lightweight Champion Makhachev, and featherweight titleholder Volkanovski. Only Makhachev’s gold was up for grabs. The bout went the distance and while Makhachev was awarded the victory, Volkanovski made things very interesting.

“The Great” had so many successful moments against Makhachev that some thought he should’ve had his hand raised. Joe Rogan, who was not on commentary duties at UFC 284, watched the headliner, and his reaction to the main event score totals was live-streamed (h/t Combat Sports UK).

Joe Rogan didn’t agree with yesterday’s #UFC284 decision between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski 😳 pic.twitter.com/5xi0ktlAuI — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) February 12, 2023

This is just the second loss in Volkanovski’s pro MMA career. It’s his first defeat under the UFC banner. Volkanovski had been riding a 22-fight winning streak. As for Makhachev, he extended his winning streak to 12.

If UFC officials decide against an immediate rematch, then Volkanovski’s next opponent is clear. Yair Rodriguez captured the interim UFC Featherweight Championship in the co-main event of UFC 284. “El Pantera” earned a second-round submission victory over Josh Emmett. This sets the stage for Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez at some point this year in a UFC Featherweight Championship unification bout.

Makhachev can either be matched up with Dustin Poirier, or wait for pivotal bouts such as Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush, and Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev to take place. Whoever is challenging Makhachev next may look to follow Volkanovski’s blueprint in order to find success against the 155-pound ruler.