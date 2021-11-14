Photo | Yair Rodriguez’s right foot was an absolute mess following his fight with Max Holloway

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez showed off his right foot that was an absolute mess following his fight with Max Holloway.

Rodriguez and Holloway went toe-to-toe in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 42 event. It was an absolute war of a fight between two of the best featherweights in the world, but at the end of the 25 minutes, it was Holloway who got his hand raised by unanimous decision. Still, it was an amazing fight by both men, and despite losing the fight on his record, Rodriguez’s stock will likely go up after putting on such a great performance.

One of the best things that Rodriguez was doing in the fight was landing kicks on Holloway’s legs, body, and even his head. However, Rodriguez has paid a price for throwing those many kicks as it appears as though he may have broken his foot. During his post-fight interview following the loss to Holloway, cameras panned close to Rodriguez’s foot, and you could tell it was swollen up and potentially broken. See the photo of it below.

Yeah, Yair Rodriguez's foot is definitely broken. SWOLE LIKE A BALOON #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/OS8VS4LZ64 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 13, 2021

We shall see what is next for Rodriguez following this epic fight with Holloway. As stated above, even though “El Pantera” lost the fight, his stock likely went up even in defeat. He showed that he could stand and bang with one of the best strikers in the sport for 25 minutes and live to tell the tale. It was an incredible fight by both men, and although Rodriguez suffered a likely broken foot in the loss, he will probably be happy that he won an extra $50,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus as well as new fans despite the close defeat.

What do you think is next for UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez following his war with Max Holloway in the main event of UFC Vegas 42?