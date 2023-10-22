Conor McGregor calls foul on Islam Makhachev’s stoppage win over Alexander Volkanovski: “Back of the head shots are not good”
Conor McGregor was paying attention to the UFC 294 headliner between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski.
Volkanovski stepped up on short notice when Charles Oliveira couldn’t make it to the card after suffering a cut during sparring. While the first fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski was highly competitive, the rematch ended quickly. Makhachev scored a head kick that dropped Volkanovski in the first round and finished the fight with some follow-up punches.
While Makhachev has been praised for his performance, McGregor is of the belief that the UFC lightweight champion may have gotten away with some illegal punches.
Conor McGregor Reacts To Islam Makhachev’s UFC 294 Finish
In an X post that has since been deleted, Conor McGregor pointed out that he thinks referee Marc Goddard would’ve been in his right to call a halt to the action due to punches to the back of the head.
“A difficult sport to ref,” McGregor wrote. “To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when volk was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100%. Would have been nail biting stuff. I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good.”
Of course, McGregor isn’t exactly a fan of Makhachev. Recently, Islam expressed his belief that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t deserve his number one spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings. The “Notorious” one caught wind of those comments and he went off on Makhachev in another deleted X post.
“This guy is a gumbeen,” McGregor wrote. “This is what happens when cousins have sex and have a child together. This is the result.”
One would assume that cooler heads won’t be prevailing between McGregor and Makhachev.
