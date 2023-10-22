Conor McGregor calls foul on Islam Makhachev’s stoppage win over Alexander Volkanovski: “Back of the head shots are not good”

Conor McGregor Reacts To Islam Makhachev’s UFC 294 Finish

In an X post that has since been deleted, Conor McGregor pointed out that he thinks referee Marc Goddard would’ve been in his right to call a halt to the action due to punches to the back of the head.

“A difficult sport to ref,” McGregor wrote. “To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when volk was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100%. Would have been nail biting stuff. I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good.”

Of course, McGregor isn’t exactly a fan of Makhachev. Recently, Islam expressed his belief that UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t deserve his number one spot on the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings. The “Notorious” one caught wind of those comments and he went off on Makhachev in another deleted X post.

“This guy is a gumbeen,” McGregor wrote. “This is what happens when cousins have sex and have a child together. This is the result.”

One would assume that cooler heads won’t be prevailing between McGregor and Makhachev.