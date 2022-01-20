Irish mixed martial arts sensation Ian Garry set to return at UFC 273

UFC welterweight Ian Garry is set to return to action at UFC 273 for his second appearance since joining the promotion.

While there were plenty of top prospects who made their UFC debut last year, few were as talked about as Ian Garry. “The Future” made a pretty solid impact during his days with Cage Warriors and upon being called up to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the buzz surrounding him grew even further.

In his first bout with the UFC back at UFC 268, Garry knocked Jordan Williams out with a nasty counter right at the end of the first round. The Madison Square Garden crowd, and everyone watching at home, knew they could be seeing the start of a brand new Irish takeover.

Now, he’s set to come back for round two when he competes against Darian Weeks at UFC 273 later this year.

Weeks last appeared back in December in a losing effort to Bryan Barberena. At the age of 28, this could serve as a pivotal moment in his UFC career – especially against someone as highly touted as Ian Garry.

The welterweight division as a whole has been growing and improving for years now with Kamaru Usman currently sat the top of the mountain. With Garry recently turning 24, there’s every chance he could arrive in the top 10 within the next few years; but tests such as these are ones he’ll have to pass with flying colours.

UFC 273 is currently set to take place on April 9, with the main event seeing Alexander Volkanovski defending the featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung.

Who do you think is the favorite heading into this contest – Ian Garry or Darian Weeks? Is there a chance we could see Garry find a spot in the top 15 by the end of the year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!