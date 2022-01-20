Dana White responds after Nate Diaz takes to Twitter requesting to fight Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Diaz and Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) were originally scheduled to fight back at UFC 230 in 2018. However, the bout never came to fruition and both men blamed each other for pulling out first. Since then, they have taken aim at one another, both trying to make a match happen.

Nate Diaz has made it abundantly clear he wants to fight Dustin Poirier next.

“@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this f*cker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time,” Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Dana White speaking on YouTube, ESPN MMA, responded when asked about Nate Diazs’ request for a fight with Dustin Poirier:

“Of course we’re interested. This is what we do, we make fights every weekend. He’ll get a fight. What happens is guys jump out of nowhere saying they want to do this, they want to do that.

We make fights every weekend. We have fights booked all the way to I’m going to say May 2nd right now. Everything is in place, everything is done. Obviously Nate Diaz will get a fight.

We are contracted to fight guys three times a year. They gotta get fights. He’ll get a fight.”

Obviously, according to UFC President Dana White, Nate Diaz will get a fight. Will it be a fight with Dustin Poirier? That has yet to be determined. The waiting game continues.

Would you like to see a Diaz vs Poirier match happen? Share you thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!