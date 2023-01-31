Ilia Topuria shares bold predictions for possible fights with Max Holloway and Conor McGregor: “I’d finish him in the first round and it would be a beating”

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria is sharing bold predictions for possible fights with Max Holloway and Conor McGregor.

The undefeated Ilia ‘El Matador’ Topuria (13-0 MMA) last fought and finished Bryce Mitchell (15-1 MMA) with a dominant second round submission in December of last year.

It was during a recent interview with ‘KOlmenero’ that the 26-year-old spoke about the prospect of getting in the cage with Max Holloway and Conor McGregor (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I’d finish him (Holloway) in the first round, and it would be a beating. They’ll see. Every time I fight a harder opponent, everyone will see my real level. I struggle a lot less fighting technical fighters than fighters with more unpredictable striking. They’ll see, I’ll make it look easy… (Against McGregor) It would last 2 rounds. Just because I’d try to make the 1st one entertaining for the fans.”

Continuing the very confident Topuria spoke about getting in the Octagon with reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski:

“I’d finish him either in the 2nd round or the 3rd. It would last more just because he moves a lot. If he tried to trade punches with me I’d finish him in the first but that’s not how he fights.”

Apparently the Spaniard is claiming the former UFC champions and current champion would be ‘easy’ fights for him.

Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) has not fought since July of 2022 at UFC 276 where he was defeated by Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) by unanimous decision. The 31 year old featherweight is scheduled to fight Arnold Allen (19-1 MMA) on Saturday, April 15th of this year.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has been out of the Octagon since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

As for Alexander Volkanovski, he’s preparing to defend his title in his upcoming main event bout with Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) on Saturday, February 11th at UFC 284.

What do you think of ‘El Matador’s’ predictions on his ability to beat Holloway, McGregor and Volkanovski? Do you think he could and would defeat the UFC greats given the opportunity?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!