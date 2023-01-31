UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA.
McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
The Dubliner has lacked activity in the octagon as of late, winning just two of his last five UFC outings. However, now successfully healed and ready to go, McGregor has promised an incredible comeback in 2023.
Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor?
Many on the UFC’s roster have made their claim on why they should be the ones to welcome the 34-year-old back to the cage, and former welterweight title challenger Masvidal was among those.
On Monday’s showing of The MMA Hour, Masvidal claimed that McGregor has turned down a potential fight with him and is confused as to why given the magnitude and numbers the fight would produce.
Jorge Masvidal on a fight against Conor McGregor: "He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shuts it down" 👀 #TheMMAHour
"I think I’m bigger, I think I’m quicker than him, we both know I hit harder than him."
▶️ https://t.co/exUGTJ3qJj pic.twitter.com/Nfy96hXYbM
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 30, 2023
Masvidal weighs-in on potential fight with McGregor
“I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me, it sucks,” he said.
“He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shoots it down.
“I don’t know why. I think I’m bigger. I think I’m quicker than him, and we both know I hit harder than him.
“So, I get it, stylistically, it’s not the best for him or his brand.
“Not only am I going to beat the f**king brakes off of him, but I’m going to do it in a way that’s not good for his brand. I’m going to do it on my feet.”
Dana White has revealed McGregor would make his comeback at some stage in 2023. Although, as things stand, there’s no opponent or date in mind for the UFC boss.
Speaking with The Daily Mirror, White told them: “He’s been posting videos of himself training and he’s just done filming a movie.”
“He definitely wants to come back next year.”
Quotes via Sports Bible
McGregor set for second stint on The Ultimate Fighter
After rumours circulated that McGregor would take up a coaching role in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, Irish MMA outlet, Severe MMA confirmed the news.
This would mark McGregor’s second stint on the show, having coached back in 2015 against Urijah Faber. Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler are possible names being reported to take the coaching role of the opposite team.
Do you believe Jorge Masvidal’s claims? Let us know in the comments!